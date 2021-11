A young man was chased and fatally shot in the head in the walkway of a Harlem housing development Wednesday night, police sources said.

The 21-year-old victim was targeted next to a playground at the Wagner House on First Ave. at E. 124th St. at about 8:40 p.m., sources said.

Medics took him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related, cop sources said.

Cops have made no arrests in the killing.