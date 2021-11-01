Man fatally shot in Hartford overnight, police say

A Hartford man is dead after an overnight shooting in the city’s South End, police said.

Callers reported gunfire in the area of 18 Bushnell St. shortly before 1 a.m. The 36-year-old was lying in the street, unresponsive, when officers arrived, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said early Monday.

Despite lifesaving measures by police and medics, the man was later pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital, Boisvert said. The man was identified as Erick Rodriguez of Allen Place.

Police believe the shooting was not random; they suspect Rodriguez and the shooter knew each other, Boisvert told T.V. reporters at a press conference. Both are believed to have been on foot at the time of the shooting.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating. Detectives are looking for witnesses or anyone who has information about the deadly shooting. Tips may be called in to the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

The deadly shooting is the 31st homicide in Hartford this year. The capital city is on track to have one of the deadliest years in decades, although the number of other types of crimes has dropped.

Check back later for more information.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.