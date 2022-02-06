Man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx

A young man was fatally shot in the head in the Bronx, cops said Sunday.

The victim was shot on Virginia Ave. near Ellis Ave. in Unionport about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved. Cops were not able to immediately identify the victim but he is believed to be in his 20s.

The shooter ran off and has not been caught.

Cops recovered a gun from the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if it belonged to the shooter or victim.