Man fatally shot in the head on Brooklyn street: NYPD says

A man was fatally shot on a Brooklyn street on Monday afternoon, and his killer remains on the loose, police said.

Responding officers found 24-year-old Maceo Singleton with a gunshot wound to his head at about 3:00 p.m., on Flushing Ave. near Marcy Ave. on the border of Williamsburg and Bedford Stuyvesant, cops said.

Singleton, of Crown Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.