Man fatally shot in head outside Brooklyn bodega

A man died after he was shot in the head outside a Crown Heights, Brooklyn, bodega on Monday, according to cops.

Police found the victim on the sidewalk outside Amin Deli Inc. on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place after responding to a 911 call around 4:15 p.m. Medics rushed the man, who police say was in his 30s, to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

There were no immediate arrests as cops continued to investigate Monday. The man’s name was not released.

An eyewitness showed the Daily News a grisly photo she took of the victim with a grievous head wound.