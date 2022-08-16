Man fatally shot in head outside Queens housing project

A man was fatally shot in the head outside a city Housing Authority project in Queens Monday, police said.

The man was outside the Redfern Houses on Redfern Ave. near Beach 12 St. in Far Rockaway when a gunman walked up and fired off a single shot about 6:20 p.m., police and sources said.

The shooter jumped in a blue car and sped off, sources said.

The victim, who was not carrying identification, died at the scene.

There were no immediate arrests.