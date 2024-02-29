Man fatally shot in head outside his Brooklyn apartment building

A 33-year-old man suffered a fatal shot to the head outside his Brooklyn apartment building on Wednesday, police and sources said.

The victim was outside the Ebbets Field Apartment complex on McKeever Place near Sullivan Place in Crown Heights when two men approached him around 5:55 p.m., according to authorities.

One of the men fired off numerous shots, striking the victim in the head.

The attackers took off, along with about a dozen others who saw the shooting, witnesses said.

“There were three shots,” one of them told the Daily News. “Guys were running everywhere.”

The mortally wounded victim fell to the ground and leaned up against a parked car as cops and EMS raced to the scene.

“He was lying against the wheel bleeding shot from the head,” said a woman who lives in the same building as the man.

Medics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are searching for the two suspects, who may have fled in two separate cars.

The victim’s name was not immediately released as police worked to notify his family of his death.