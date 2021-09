A man found shot in a residential area of Hampton on Saturday was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were called to the 400 block of Highland Avenue shortly before noon, the department said on Twitter. The area is near Victoria Boulevard.

A man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said they had no further information to release at this time.

