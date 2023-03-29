Man fatally shot in Holly Hill

A man shot and wounded at a Holly Hill car detailing business Wednesday afternoon died at a hospital in Daytona Beach, police said.

According to Holly Hill Police Chief Jeff Miller, the victim was shot during an altercation at 1757 N. Nova Road. The confrontation between the victim and the shooter occurred at the Aftershine Auto Spa in Holly Hill, the chief said.

The victim was transported to AdventHealth Daytona where he died, police said.

Dispatchers said police were alerted to the shooting after the gunshot victim arrived at the hospital at 12:15 p.m.

No one has been arrested but a person of interest has been identified in the ongoing investigation, Miller said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man shot at Holly Hill car detailing business