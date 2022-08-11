Man fatally shot by homeowner during Gig Harbor break-in is identified

A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed last month while he allegedly tried to break into a Gig Harbor home where his girlfriend was staying was identified Wednesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Jeffrey Alma, of Gig Harbor, died of a gunshot wound to the neck July 29 near the 6500 block of 87th Street Northwest, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting at about 7:22 a.m. when 911 callers reported that a man tried to break into the home and had been shot.

Alma was found dead on the back porch, according to a news release. Deputies said the shooter, a 59-year-old man, was taken into custody that morning and released later that day after being questioned by detectives.

Once the department completes its investigation of the shooting, the case will be forwarded to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review whether charges will be filed against the homeowner. On Wednesday, Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deputy Carly Cappetto said the investigation is ongoing.

Alma lived next door with his girlfriend, who had an active no-contact order against him, deputies said. The couple had an altercation the night of July 28, and the girlfriend went to a neighbor’s home to stay the night.

Deputies said Alma went to the home the next morning and made threats to his girlfriend and other occupants. He tried to break in just before the shooting. A window was broken and a door was damaged.

According to Pierce County Superior Court records, several women have sought protection orders against Alma between 2006 and 2022.

In one petition for a protection order, a woman described how Alma threatened her and her friends with a loaded gun in 2006 and beat her multiple times. In another, a woman said Alma came to the home where she was staying and threatened to kill everyone inside after she refused to come out and talk to him.