Man fatally shot at hotel in Tacoma’s South End is identified by medical examiner

A 30-year-old man who was fatally shot last week at a hotel in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood was identified Wednesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Brian Roberts Jr. of Spanaway died of a shotgun wound to the abdomen April 8, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched about 9 p.m. to the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue after receiving reports of a possible shooting. Officers located an unresponsive man in that area and started life-saving measures, police said.

Personnel from Tacoma Fire Department arrived and transported the man to an area hospital, where he later died.

A statement from police provided limited detail about what happened, and it’s unclear where the actual shooting took place.

A representative from TPD was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon to provide updates on the investigation.