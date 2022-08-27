Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park restaurant through window, among 4 fatally wounded in overnight violence

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
A 50-year-old man fatally wounded through a window at a restaurant Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood was among four people killed overnight in shootings, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the victim was inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street when a gunman fired from outside through a glass window striking him once to the neck. He was taking to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The latest deadly shooting happened shortly before 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said a 26-year-old man was found fatally wounded with a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstance leading up to the fatally shooting were unknown, police said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the West Chatham neighborhood.

That fatal shooting happened in the 500 block of West 87th Street. The young man was discovered by a resident lying on the front porch of a home after the resident heard a loud disturbance outside.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. Friday, a 65-year-old man was shot in the front area of a residence in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man was taken in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings and detectives were investigating.

