Man fatally shot in incident involving police in Nashua

A man was killed in a shooting involving a police officer in Nashua early Sunday morning.

According to the NH Attorney General, a man was fatally wounded during an incident that started with a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Marie Avenue in Nashua, New Hampshire.

No officers have been injured, and all involved parties have been identified, and there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

