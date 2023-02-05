Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner

A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.

Bagley was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

The shooting is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

An autopsy was authorized.

The slaying marks the sixth homicide in Caddo Parish/Shreveport to date in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Man fatally shot by Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner