Man fatally shot in Indian River area of Chesapeake, police say

A man was fatally shot Sunday in Chesapeake’s Indian River neighborhood, police said.

Chesapeake police responded to the 2000 block of Timber Lane for a report of an injured person at 10:06 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released further details about the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

