Man fatally shot inside Bronx deli; fifth in precinct in recent days: police

A man was fatally shot after an argument in a Bronx deli Sunday afternoon, cops said.

The 43-year-old victim was shot in the chest in a bodega on the corner of Nereid Ave. and White Plains Road in Wakefield just after 3:20 p.m., cops said.

He then staggered out of the store and collapsed, cops said.

Medics took him to Montefiore Medical Center, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police were still looking for the shooter Sunday night.

The homicide was one of two fatal shootings in the Bronx’s 47th Precinct on Sunday, and the fifth since Wednesday. Just before 1 p.m., a 39-year-old man was killed in a driveby shooting in front of a deli on Eastchester Road near Adee Ave.

Early Saturday, a 55-year-old man was fatally shot on Boston Road near Palmer Ave. in Edenwald, and Friday night, 28-year-old Dennis Neal was shot and killed in front of the Edenwald Houses on E. 229 Drive South.

On Wednesday, at 3:15 a.m., cops found Wayne Heslop, 27, shot in the head on De Reimer Ave. near Strang Ave. in Wakefield.

It’s not known if the slayings were linked.

The week’s killings doubled the number of homicides in the 47th Precinct, which had only seen five slayings through Aug. 29. The precinct saw eight homicides through Aug. 29, 2020.