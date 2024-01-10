Man fatally shot inside business at shopping center in northeast Miami-Dade, cops say

An argument between two men inside a northeast Miami-Dade County business turned deadly when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. inside a store at the Point Ives shopping center located at 190 Northeast 190th Street, police said. The name of the store isn’t yet clear.

Detective Angel Rodriguez, a police spokesman, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics declared the wounded man dead at the scene.

The man who pulled the trigger ran away, but Rodriguez noted he is “known to police.”

