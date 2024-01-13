Man fatally shot inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton
BROCKTON — A man was fatally shot inside a sushi restaurant on the city's East Side on Friday night, officials said.
Police responded to Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet, at 718 Crescent St. inside the Brockton East Shopping Plaza, about 7:25 p.m. for a reporting of a shooting. A police spokesperson said the shooting happened inside the restaurant and left a male victim with life-threatening injuries.
The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has since confirmed that the male victim died.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," the DA's office said.
@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice are investigating a fatal shooting. At 7:25 pm, Brockton Police responded to 718 Crescent Street for a report of a shooting. The victim has been pronounced dead. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.
— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 13, 2024
Customers told Enterprise news partner WCVB-TV that someone wearing a mask walked into the restaurant and then shot the victim. Customers said the suspect then quickly left the restaurant.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story.
Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com.
This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton shooting: Man killed inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet