Man fatally shot inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton

BROCKTON — A man was fatally shot inside a sushi restaurant on the city's East Side on Friday night, officials said.

Police responded to Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet, at 718 Crescent St. inside the Brockton East Shopping Plaza, about 7:25 p.m. for a reporting of a shooting. A police spokesperson said the shooting happened inside the restaurant and left a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has since confirmed that the male victim died.

Brockton and State Police investigate at the scene of a fatal shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet Brockton on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," the DA's office said.

@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice are investigating a fatal shooting. At 7:25 pm, Brockton Police responded to 718 Crescent Street for a report of a shooting. The victim has been pronounced dead. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 13, 2024

Customers told Enterprise news partner WCVB-TV that someone wearing a mask walked into the restaurant and then shot the victim. Customers said the suspect then quickly left the restaurant.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

