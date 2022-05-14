Man fatally shot inside Howmet Aerospace in Hampton; facility cancels weekend shifts

A man was shot and killed at Howmet Aerospace in Hampton just after midnight on Saturday morning.

The man, whose name has not been released by law enforcement, was declared dead at the scene, according to a release from Hampton Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting at Howmet Aerospace, located on the first block of Howmet Drive, at 12:08 a.m. Saturday.

The department is investigating the shooting as a homicide, and the motive and additional circumstances are under investigation.

“All parties involved have been identified and are cooperating,” the release said. “There is no further information to release at this time.”

A statement from Howmet Aerospace said the incident “is a tremendous shock to our employees” and the facility will cancel all Saturday and Sunday shifts.

“We have asked all employees not to report for work unless they have been specifically instructed to do so by management,” the statement said. “To assist employees in dealing with this tragedy, counseling will be available to employees as they return to work.”

The company is cooperating with HPD’s investigation, the statement said.

“Our thoughts go out to the employees and families of this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement said. “This was an isolated incident that appears to be the result of an outside of work dispute.”

HPD has asked anyone with information about this incident to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be placed through a secure form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers stay anonymous, don’t appear in court and may be eligible for cash reward of up to $100,000 if the tip results in an arrest.