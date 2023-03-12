Man fatally shot inside KC apartment building Saturday, police “making headway”

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot inside an apartment building Saturday morning in Kansas City.

Police responded to a shooting call at the building on 11th Street and Grand Boulevard around 5:40 a.m. to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers administered first-aid until emergency medical services arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was declared dead a short time later, Becchina said.

Police later identified the victim as Rodney White.

Saturday morning, the back of the building was taped off as officers and crime scene personnel stood near an inside stairwell, processing the scene. Becchina said police believe the victim had an interaction with a suspect near a common area of the apartment building that ended in gunfire.

Saturday evening, Becchina announced detectives were “making headway” identifying a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline is being offered in the case.