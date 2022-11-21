Man fatally shot inside truck, with Livingston police still seeking a suspect and motive

Livingston police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a pickup truck on Saturday.

About 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Celia Drive and Hickory Avenue for a report of a vehicle that was parked and running for about 30 to 40 minutes, according to Detective-Sgt. John Ramirez.

According to Ramirez, a resident in the area called police and it was thought that a person may have been sleeping in the Dodge truck. When officers arrived they found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Ramirez said police initially had not received any reports of shots fired but while canvassing the area, officers learned some residents heard what may have been the sound of gunshots. According to Ramirez, police are still in the early stages of an investigation and a possible motive for the killing was unknown.

Police said the man is a Merced County resident who at one time lived in the area. Authorities said it appears he frequented the area, but it is unknown why he was there Saturday. Ramirez said officers continue to look for witnesses as well as surveillance video from nearby residences or businesses.

No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. John Ramirez or Detective Hector Becerra by calling the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7916.