Man was fatally shot but his killer won’t face any charges, Richland County deputies say

A woman acted in self defense when she shot and killed a man who broke into her home early Sunday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. at the Greenbrier Apartments in the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s by S.C. 277, not far from Exit 73 on Interstate 20.

Deputies who responded to call about a shooting at the apartment complex encountered the woman, according to the release.

The woman told the deputies that she heard a banging at the door to her apartment, which she shares with her two children, the sheriff’s department said.

As she approached the door, the man broke inside the apartment, prompting the woman to get a gun from her purse, according to the release. The woman then asked the man to identify himself, but he continued to approach, the sheriff’s department said.

That’s when she shot and killed the man, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

After opening fire, the woman called law enforcement, the sheriff’s department said.

The woman was brought to the sheriff’s department headquarters where she was questioned before being released shortly after, according to the release. The sheriff’s department said it determined that she acted in self defense and no charges were filed.

No other injuries were reported, and the sheriff’s department said the children were not physically harmed.

There was no word if the woman previously knew the man. Information about why the man broke into the apartment was not available.