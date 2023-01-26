Man fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff's deputy in Maywood

An investigation is underway after Los Angeles County sheriff deputies were involved in a fatal shooting in the city of Maywood on Thursday morning. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man Thursday morning in Maywood, authorities said.

The shooting was called in around 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to authorities. The victim was "struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased on the scene," the Sheriff's Department said.

Local residents told KTTV Channel 11 that the shooting took place where a man with mental health issues had been living on his parents' porch. The porch was even equipped with a bed and TV, according to the station.

A neighbor said it was the man who lived on the porch who got into a "confrontation" with police, leading to the shooting, Fox 11 reported.

The Sheriff's Department did not provide additional information.

