Man fatally shot on Lang Street in Rochester

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in front of a house in northeast Rochester, marking the city's 33rd homicide of 2022.

Officers were called to Lang Street, a residential road off of North Clinton Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, for a report that a man was on the ground in front of a home, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. New York State Police troopers were in the area and arrived to find Andrew Coffey, 34, of Rochester on the ground in the driveway of a Lang Street residence.

Umbrino said that Coffey had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Coffey, he said, did not live on Lang Street.

Police are investigating the incident and do not know the motive behind Coffey's killing. No charges have been filed in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

