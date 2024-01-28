Man fatally shot in Lauderhill, police say

A man died Sunday after he was found shot in a Lauderhill street, police said.

Lauderdale police said in a statement that officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a reported shooting. They found a man had been shot in the 5400 block of Northwest 15th Court, the agency said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Sunday they were investigating the shooting and had no further details.

Lauderhill police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.