Man fatally shot on Lyell Avenue, Rochester's 44th homicide of 2022

A man was fatally shot on Lyell Avenue early Sunday morning, another tragedy in the recent wave of violence that includes the homicide Thursday of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Police on Sunday provided few details, except that the victim was in his 30s and was shot in the 400 block of Lyell Avenue.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Responding with the Rochester police were Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and troopers with the New York State Police. Last week, Mayor Malik Evans declared a state of emergency in the city because of the unabating gun violence. Part of the emergency plan is increased cooperation among local law enforcement.

The Lyell Avenue homicide was the 44th in the city, putting the city on pace for another record year. It was the 10th homicide in July.

On Thursday, while conducting surveillance in response to the violence, Rochester Police Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot. Kelvin Vickers, a 21-year-old Massachusetts resident, is accused of the homicide.

