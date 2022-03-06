Man fatally shot in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood Sunday on Indianapolis' north side

Indianapolis police investigate a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of Ingram Street on March 6, 2022 on the city's north side.

A man is dead after a shooting in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 officers responded to the 1600 block of Ingram Street — just north of Interstate 70 and east of Roosevelt Avenue — where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers tried to give medical attention and CPR to the man at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said the man died. No details about the man or shooter were immediately released.

Ingram Street was roped off with caution tape tied to trees, fences and porch railings. Just under 20 houses sit on the block.

"This is relatively a quiet street," IMPD officer William Young said. "So we're hoping that someone saw or heard something."

Police at the scene said they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The scene remained active Sunday evening and a homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.

