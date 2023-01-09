Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified

After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department.

On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville.

According to police, a woman called 911 to report someone had shot her boyfriend.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died at the scene.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Monday as Stephen M. Collins, 37, of Marysville.

SCMEO completed the exam & confirmed the ID of the 37-year-old male shot near the 7200 blk of 47th Avenue NE in Marysville, WA on January 2nd, 2023. The decedent is Stephen M. Collins of Marysville, WA. COD is gunshot wound. MOD is Homicide. For more info contact @MarysvilleWAPD. — Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) January 9, 2023

During the investigation, detectives learned a suspect had come to Collins’ apartment. They went outside, where the suspect shot Collins and fled the scene.

Collins’ girlfriend provided the name of the suspect to officers, and deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at his home.

After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody by members of the Region 1 SWAT team.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.