Man fatally shot at Midland apartment during home invasion, Pierce County deputies say

A home invasion early Thursday morning in Midland led to the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man, Pierce County deputies said.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 12:40 a.m. to the apartment near 10th Avenue Court East and 76th Street Court East after dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said two men broke into her apartment and shot her son.

Inside the apartment, deputies found the man with a gunshot wound. In a video posted to Twitter, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies administered first aid, but the man died at the scene.

Neither of the home invaders have been located or taken into custody. The man’s mother and his infant son were also inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene, and deputies said investigators would continue to be there throughout Thursday morning to collect evidence and speak to witnesses.