Man fatally shot in Minneapolis last week identified

A man who was shot and killed on Lake Street last week was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office Sunday.

Paris Tracie Love, 32, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds he suffered on the 1700 block of East Lake Street on Wednesday, according to the medical examiner.

Minneapolis Police said Love was outside an unnamed business at around 6:10 p.m. when a car pulled up and a person leapt out firing multiple rounds. The person fled the scene in the same car.

Police say they believe the shooting was not a random act. The investigation is ongoing; no one has been charged with the crime.

There have been 43 homicides so far this year in Minneapolis.

