Man fatally shot Monday night in Kansas City’s Volker neighborhood, police say

A man was shot and killed Monday night inside an apartment in Kansas City’s Volker neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a shooting at the Woodbridge Apartments in the 3400 block of Wyoming Street, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman.

The gunshot victim, identified as an adult male, was located inside a residence by the responding officers. The officers called for paramedics, and the man was pronounced dead at the shooting scene.

Detectives were in the early stages of the investigation, Becchina said, as police were speaking with potential witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting. No one was in police custody Monday night.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 141st of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. The city remains on pace with the homicide record set in 2020 when 182 people were killed.

Police were asking anyone with information about Monday’s fatal shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.