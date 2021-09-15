Man fatally shot in moving car near I-94 in north Minneapolis

A man was fatally shot inside a moving vehicle near a busy interstate in north Minneapolis on Tuesday evening.

Police are treating the scene as a homicide, according to police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene about 8 p.m. Tuesday after a shot spotter activation. Around the same time they received a report of a car crash near Interstate 94 and under the North 49th Avenue bridge. .

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office located the crashed vehicle and found one person inside with gunshot wounds. That person was later declared dead.

No arrests had been made as of late Tuesday evening.

Minneapolis police located evidence of gunfire nearby at the 500 block of North 49th Avenue, according to Parten. They believe the scenes are linked.

Video captured by KSTP showed bullet holes in the windshield and driver's side door.

Footage of the crash showed the car going down a grassy slope, then the front end crashing into what appeared to be the entrance ramp and then coming to a stop in grass feet away from eastbound traffic on I-94.

This marks the 70th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021, according to the Star Tribune's database.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759