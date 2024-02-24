Man who fatally shot NC police sergeant released from prison

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who shot and killed a Winston-Salem police sergeant has been released from prison on parole, according to Davidson Correctional Center officials.

Sergeant Howard Plouff was fatally shot outside a bar after responding to a fight in progress around 2 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2007.

Plouff was pronounced dead about 21 hours later after being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He was a member of the Winston-Salem Police Department for 17 years. He was married and had two daughters.

Keith Carter, 40, was arrested four days after the shooting.

He was convicted on March 12, 2010, of second-degree murder.

His minimum term limit was 16 years and four months, and his maximum term limit was 20 years and five months.

Carter was released from the DCC. His parole period began on Saturday and is set to end on Nov. 13, 2024.

