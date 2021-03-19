Man fatally shot at NE ABQ apartments

Mar. 19—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police responded around 1:30 a.m. to a shots fired call at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments near Montgomery and Carlisle NE.

He said they found a man dead in the parking lot and the investigation is ongoing.

The death marks the fourth person fatally shot at an apartment complex in the area.

On Jan. 27 Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Lucero, 31, were killed and a relative was injured in a shooting at the neighboring Aztec Village complex. Josef Toney, 15, has been charged in the deaths.

Then, on Feb. 10, Aaron Johnson, 33, was fatally shot and a woman was injured at another neighboring complex. Dominic Sepulveda was charged in that shooting.