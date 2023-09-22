Man fatally shot in NE Wichita; others are cooperating with investigation, police say

A 53-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in northeast Wichita, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said Friday.

Police are not yet releasing his identification until family is notified.

The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Brandon Circle, which is just north of 21st Street between Greenwich and Webb. First responders tried to treat the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gupilan said the man didn’t live there and that three people were at the home when the shooting happened. No one has been arrested, he said around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators are still working to determine if it was accidental, self-defense or a homicide, he said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance occurred inside a residence resulting in the victim being shot,” police said in a news release. “All involved parties are acquaintances and are cooperating with the investigation.”

There was another homicide Thursday night, bringing the city’s total so far this year to at least 35, based on homicides reported by police. There were 28 at this time last year.