Man fatally shot near 26th Avenue and Pierson Street in Phoenix

A man was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 27th and Missouri avenues. While they were heading to the area, police said officers found the victim's vehicle near 26th Avenue and Pierson Street.

Officers located 30-year-old Ray Sandfield with "at least one gunshot wound." Police said Sandfield died on the scene.

An active investigation is underway according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip. Police said rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

