Man fatally shot near Chester SC; homicide investigation ongoing, sheriff says

The death of a South Carolina man who was fatally shot near Chester is now being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

Quentin Linsey Williams, 27, of Darby Road, died Sunday at the Chester hospital of the Medical University of South Carolina, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for late Monday, Tinker said.

Williams was found by Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the ground on Third Street near Chester before midnight Saturday, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Suskin and a sheriff’s office incident report obtained by The Herald.

Deputies responded after police received reports of shots fired in the area, which is adjacent to the Chester city limits. Third Street is in the Eureka Mill area off Saluda Street near the J.A. Cochran Bypass, the report stated.

On April 9, at 10:40pm, deputies, patrolling the Saluda St area of Chester, heard gunshots in the Eureka Mill neighborhood.



Deputies arrived at a home on 3rd St. Upon arrival, one victim, later identified as Quentin Linsey Williams, age 27, was on the ground. He had been shot. pic.twitter.com/mipYS0al5G — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) April 11, 2022

Deputies found bullet shell casings in the area and interviewed witnesses, reports show. No arrests have been made, said Suskin the sheriff’s office spokesman.

