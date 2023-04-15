Man fatally shot near Design District, Dallas police say

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one man near the Design District early Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Riverfront Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. regarding a shooting call, police said. They found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143, or theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be called into 214-373-8477.