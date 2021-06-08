Man fatally shot near light-rail stop in downtown Minneapolis is ID'd

Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death near a downtown light-rail station by a suspect who was then hit by gunfire from a Metro Transit police officer.

Deandre I. Smith, 33, of Minneapolis, was shot numerous times about 2:20 a.m. and died barely 20 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

The suspect shot in the leg by the officer near Hennepin Avenue and S. 5th Street is a 23-year-old man from West Point in northeastern Mississippi. He was taken to HCMC for treatment of his wound, and then he was booked into jail pending charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the transit officer's actions in shooting the suspect.

Through Monday night, there have been 39 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Last year, there were 84 homicides, the second-most in a year in the city. The record of 97 was set in 1995. In 2019, the city recorded 48 homicides.

