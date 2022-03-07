Man fatally shot near in Norfolk near Broad Creek Park, police say

A man was shot to death Sunday night near Broad Creek Park in Norfolk, according to police.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting, located in the 3000 block of East Virginia Beach Blvd., around 5:40 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect in the shooting “has been detained,” police said in a Sunday evening Twitter post.

Police have not released further information.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com