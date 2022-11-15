Man fatally shot near W 2nd St. in Dayton overnight; Suspect is in custody

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

One man is confirmed dead and a woman has been taken into custody after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.

Dayton police responded to a shooting near West Second Street and North Gettysburg Avenue around 2:30 a.m.according to Montgomery County dispatch.

Officers at the scene had the interaction blocked off as they worked.

>> TRENDING: Police warn of increase of break-ins, car thefts during colder months

Crews responded to a woman who allegedly shot a man entering a house, dispatch said.

Officials could not confirm whether the home belonged to the woman or what caused the gunshot.

This is a developing story and we will update this page as more information is released.


Recommended Stories

  • How often should you replace duvets and pillows?

    You might be surprised by the answer, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

  • Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if possible. “The focus for many leaders is about making deals for fossil fuel lobbyists, surviving the next election cycle and grabbing as much short-term profit as possible,” Nakate said at an event on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

  • Woman caught smuggling almost half a million dollars of cocaine in wheelchair that didn't work

    A woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly half a million dollars’ worth of cocaine into the United States in the wheels of her wheelchair after authorities said they noticed the wheels wouldn’t turn as she tried to travel in it. The incident occurred on Nov. 10 at John F. Kennedy International Airport when Emelinda Paulino De Rivas -- a citizen from the Dominican Republic -- arrived in New York City on a flight from Punta Cana in a wheelchair when U.S. Customs and Border Protection noticed that the wheels on the wheelchair she was traveling in were not actually turning and decided to interview her.

  • Woman convicted in Fall River 'cult murders' denied parole — here's why

    Robin Murphy, one of three people convicted in Fall River's infamous "cult murders," was denied parole and will remain behind bars.

  • Midterm election results continue to come in

    Two California races were called for the GOP late Monday. The Associated Press called the race for California's 41st District for Republican Ken Calvert, while Republican Michelle Steel beat out Jay Chen in the state's 45th District. Other races are still counting votes.

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions

    The bottom is falling out for the Bears after their brutal collapse against the Lions in Week 10.

  • Turkey alleges US complicity in deadly Istanbul bombing, rejects condolence statement

    Turkey’s interior minister accused the U.S. of being complicit in a recent bombing in the city of Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead and dozens of others injured. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu rejected a statement of condolence from the U.S. during a press conference with reporters near the scene of the…

  • Paul Pelosi attack: New federal indictment reveals what suspect was wearing when police arrived

    David DePape was arrested inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home after allegedly bashing her husband's skull with a hammer late last month.

  • UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players

    The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hours-long manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

  • Trump Firm’s Fraud Trial Sees Drama as Witness Declared Hostile

    (Bloomberg) -- The criminal tax fraud trial of two Trump Organization companies saw some drama -- and a win for the prosecution -- as the firm’s controller was declared a hostile witness after being evasive on the stand.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue in Lates

  • California man attacks Thai restaurant owner's nephew after being denied free food

    A customer was captured on surveillance footage physically attacking the nephew of a Thai restaurant owner in Berkeley, California, after he was reportedly denied free food. The nephew was allegedly attacked after he tried speaking with the customer to see what the problem was, according to ABC7. In the now-viral video, the customer can be seen near the bottom of the screen kicking and flipping the nephew over a table before he kicks him in the stomach when he falls to the ground.

  • University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player

    Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., accused of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'

    Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.

  • Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities

    A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

  • Man involved in multiple physical altercations with passengers on Los Angeles Metro Rail

    A man was filmed being physically beaten by three other men on the Los Angeles Metro Blue Line in an incident that occurred over multiple stops on Nov. 1. In a video uploaded to Instagram by @peopleofmetrola, an Asian man dressed in a light green shirt and armed with what appears to be a taser can be seen repeatedly being punched in the head by a man in a black shirt. According to Edgar Nuñez, who runs the Instagram page, when he entered the train, the Asian man was threatening the man in black and carrying four weapons: a screwdriver, a pepper spray and two tasers.

  • What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

    Here are the details that have been released.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial

    GettySpeaking quickly and frequently through tears, almost shouting at points, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial on Monday afternoon to describe how the disgraced mogul had allegedly assaulted her in a hotel room.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former documentary filmmaker and actress, testified that she thought she had been invited to Weinstein’s suite at the Peninsula Hotel in 2005 under the impression that they were going to

  • Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer’s daughter in 2018

    Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office has been found guilty Friday.