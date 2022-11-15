Man fatally shot near W 2nd St. in Dayton overnight; Suspect is in custody

One man is confirmed dead and a woman has been taken into custody after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.

Dayton police responded to a shooting near West Second Street and North Gettysburg Avenue around 2:30 a.m.according to Montgomery County dispatch.

Officers at the scene had the interaction blocked off as they worked.

Crews responded to a woman who allegedly shot a man entering a house, dispatch said.

Officials could not confirm whether the home belonged to the woman or what caused the gunshot.

This is a developing story and we will update this page as more information is released.



