Man fatally shot near W 2nd St. in Dayton overnight; Suspect is in custody
One man is confirmed dead and a woman has been taken into custody after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.
Dayton police responded to a shooting near West Second Street and North Gettysburg Avenue around 2:30 a.m.according to Montgomery County dispatch.
Officers at the scene had the interaction blocked off as they worked.
>> TRENDING: Police warn of increase of break-ins, car thefts during colder months
Crews responded to a woman who allegedly shot a man entering a house, dispatch said.
Officials could not confirm whether the home belonged to the woman or what caused the gunshot.
This is a developing story and we will update this page as more information is released.