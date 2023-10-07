Man fatally shot in neck during Brooklyn brawl: NYPD

A man died early Saturday after he was shot in the neck during a brawl on a Brooklyn street, police said.

The 34-year-old victim and several other men were fighting outside the Baya Bar, a smoothie shop on Laffayette Ave. near St. Elliott Place in Fort Greene about 2:15 a.m. when one of the men pulled a gun and started firing, cops said.

The victim was hit in the neck.

EMS rushed him to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released as cops track down relatives.

The gunman ran off and no arrests have been made. No one else involved in the fight was harmed, cops said.

It was not immediately clear if the gunman was aiming at the victim when he was hit, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

Cops on Saturday were scouring the area for surveillance footage that could help them identify the gunman.