Man fatally shot in neck outside his Bronx apartment building

A killer fatally shot a man sitting outside his Bronx apartment building in a targeted hit on Monday, cops said.

The victim was sitting alone outside the six-story apartment building where he lives with his mother on Longfellow Ave. near Freeman St. at 2:18 p.m. when the shooter walked up and fired two shots at point-blank range, according to police.

At least one of the bullets struck the victim in his neck, creating a gruesome wound, an eyewitness told the Daily News.

“He was shot in the neck and the gash was wide open,” said the witness, who declined to give his name.

Paramedics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, and he was pronounced dead later in the day, cops said.

The shooter, who was spotted wearing a white shirt and black pants, fled the scene on foot heading south toward Freeman St., according to police.

A witness said that the victim had been with a group of neighbors just before the shooting and that the gunman approached him after his acquaintances departed.

Multiple neighbors described the victim as struggling with mental illness and said that, while his condition made him at times confrontational and antisocial, he didn’t deserve to be gunned down in broad daylight.

“He had mental issues, but he didn’t deserve to die,” said a neighbor who gave his name as Mike.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.