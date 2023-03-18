Man fatally shot in late-night shooting in Lawrence

A man is dead after he was shot in Lawrence Friday night.

According to the office of the Essex District Attorney, Lawrence police received a series of 911 calls just before midnight, reporting shots fired and a man down in the area of 216 Walnut Street.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

