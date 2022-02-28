Man fatally shot in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhood

A man was shot to death Sunday night in the Ocean View neighborhood of Norfolk, according to police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Pretty Lake Avenue and 6th Bay Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m., and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released further information.

Police are urging anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com