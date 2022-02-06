Man fatally shot in northeast Baltimore

A man who was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon died hours later at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.

Officers found the man in the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue just before 5 p.m. Detectives were told that another man shot the victim and drove away in a gray Chevrolet.

Police provided neither the name nor age of the victim. They reported his death just before 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.