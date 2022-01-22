Man fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore, police say

A 30-year-old man died from a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to Baltimore City police.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the 4000 block of Walther Ave. at 11:20 a.m. found a man with multiple wounds slumped in his car, according to a news release.

The man, who was unresponsive, was taken to an area hospital and was later was pronounced dead, the release said. The man may have been driving when the shooting occurred; the release said his car struck several parked vehicles before coming to a complete stop.

Police have not yet released the man’s name, but said that homicide detectives are investigating the slaying.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.