Man fatally shot in northeast Charlotte drove to gas station for help, CMPD says

A man fatally shot near the Sugar Creek Community Park in northeast Charlotte managed to drive to a nearby gas station for help, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting occurred Monday evening in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive, which is the park’s northern border.

However, the victim was found around 11:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station at 1125 Sugar Creek Road, police said.

“When they arrived, (officers) located an adult male in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later,” police said.

“The investigation indicates that the victim was shot in the 4400 block of Merlane Drive. The victim subsequently pulled into a gas station in the parking lot on Sugar Creek Road where he was located by a third party who called 9-1-1.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.