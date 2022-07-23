Man fatally shot in northwest Phoenix
Police have detained an individual for questioning in the Saturday shooting death of a man in northwest Phoenix.
Police were called sometime after 1:56 a.m. about shots being fired near West Indian School Road and North 51st Avenue and found a man in his early 20s with gunshot wounds to his body.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Phoenix Police.
Officers on scene detained a man "who may be related to the incident," read a statement from Phoenix Police. Homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation.
No other injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing, the police department noted in a Saturday morning press release.
Police did not identify the victim.
