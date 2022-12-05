Arrests made in 'targeted ambush killing' on Norton St. in Rochester

UPDATE (Dec. 5, 2022): Two people were charged last week in connection with last month's shooting death of a Rochester man on Norton Street.

Jerrod Dozier, 33, and Jessica Maynard, 29, were each charged last week with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with the fatal shooting of Terry Howard Jr. of Rochester, who was struck by multiple bullets while a front seat passenger in a car that pulled into a driveway on Norton Street on Nov. 12, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Umbrino described the homicide as "a targeted ambush killing," and said that the pair are accused of surveilling, ambushing and killing Howard in front of two children, who were both in the car when the shooting occurred, he said. The children were not injured. Police did not share a motive for the killing.

Dozier and Maynard were arraigned Saturday morning in City Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail. Additional charges are pending.

Dozier and Maynard were initially apprehended two days after the killing following a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen car. The pair faced several charges - including felony criminal possession of stolen property - following that incident. Dozier, who was on federal probation following a drug distribution conviction and was release from prison in October, remained in custody and Maynard was released following her mid-November arraignment. She was again apprehended without incident on Dec. 2.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 14, 2022): A 27-year-old man was shot to death over the weekend in Rochester while inside a car that also contained two children.

Terry J. Howard Jr. of Rochester was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle that pulled into a driveway on Norton Street and was ambushed by at least one shooter Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Howard was struck by multiple bullets. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

The driver of the vehicle immediately drove his injured passenger to Rochester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, Umbrino said.

Two children (ages 7 and 8) were in the back seat at the time of the shooting, which marked Rochester's 71st homicide of 2022. One was Howard's child, Umbrino said.

No one has been charged in connection with the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

2022 homicides in Rochester NY

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The 2022 tally is 71. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.45 days in 2022, a pace slightly ahead of last year's.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jerrod Dozier, Jessica Maynard charged in death of Terry Howard Jr.